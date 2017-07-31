FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 hours ago
BRIEF-Combimatrix to be acquired for $33 mln in Invitae common stock
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
The Trump White House
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Technology
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
Sport
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 31, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Combimatrix to be acquired for $33 mln in Invitae common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Combimatrix Corp

* Combimatrix enters into merger agreement with Invitae Corporation to be acquired for $33 million in Invitae common stock

* Deal for ‍$33 million of combined consideration​

* Combimatrix Corp says merger has been approved by each company's board of directors

* Combimatrix - ‍presently estimates Combimatrix price per share received by Combimatrix common stockholders would be between about $8.00 and $8.65​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.