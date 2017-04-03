April 3 Braas Monier Building Group SA:

* Standard Industries completes acquisition of Braas Monier to form global roofing leader

* Combined Icopal and Braas Monier business will operate under name "BMI Group"

* Tony Robson, Executive Chairman of Icopal, will become Executive Chairman of BMI Group

* Matthew Russell Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Braas Monier, will become CFO of BMI Group