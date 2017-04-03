UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 3 Braas Monier Building Group SA:
* Standard Industries completes acquisition of Braas Monier to form global roofing leader
* Combined Icopal and Braas Monier business will operate under name "BMI Group"
* Tony Robson, Executive Chairman of Icopal, will become Executive Chairman of BMI Group
* Matthew Russell Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Braas Monier, will become CFO of BMI Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources