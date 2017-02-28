Feb 28 Comcast NBCUniversal:
* Comcast NBCUniversal to acquire remaining 49 pct stake in
Universal Studios Japan
* Purchase price for this transaction is ¥254.8 billion
* Upon completion of transaction, Comcast NBCUniversal will
own 100 percent of theme park destination
* Deal values USJ at ¥840 billion (US$7.4 billion),
including assumption of USJ net debt
* Transaction is expected to close before end of April 2017
* To buy 49 percent ownership of Universal Studios Japan
from Goldman Sachs, former USJ CEO glenn gumpel, MBK Partners,
Owl Creek Asset Management
* Purchase price for transaction is $2.3 billion
