BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Comcast Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* Q1 revenue $20.46 billion versus $18.79 billion
* Q1 revenue from nbcuniversal $7.87 billion versus $6.86 billion
* Q1 customer relationships adds up 9.9 percent to 297,000
* Q1 comcast cable communications revenue $12.91 billion versus $12.20 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer