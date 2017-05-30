May 30 Comforia Residential Reit Inc

* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Mizuho Trust & Banking Co,.Ltd. on June 1

* Interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.2 percent and maturity on May 31, 2018

* Says it will use the proceeds to acquire property

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nuLXsw

