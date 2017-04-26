April 26 Comfort Systems USA Inc:

* Comfort Systems USA reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $380.6 million versus $385.9 million

* Comfort systems usa inc - backlog as of march 31, 2017 was $863.0 million as compared to $763.4 million as of december 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $404.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S