BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
May 2 Command Security Corp
* Says company has received award of a three-year contract to provide security services with a major on-line retailer
* Command security says total annual revenues associated with award estimated to be about $27.0 million or about $80.0 million over three-year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results