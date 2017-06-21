June 21 (Reuters) -

* India MPC member Dua: in view of mixed risks to inflation, growth it may be best to adopt a wait and watch policy as new data flows in - minutes

* India cenbank official Patra: the near term inflation outlook is admittedly benign - MPC minutes

* India cenbank official Patra: divergent messages emanate from the few data points that are available at this stage- MPC minutes

* India cenbank official Patra: without more clarity possible to make policy errors that can be large and costly in medium-term- MPC minutes

* India cenbank official Patra: vote to wait and watch the incoming data while retaining the flexibility of a neutral stance- MPC minutes

* India MPC member Ghate: at this juncture, it would be prudent to wait and watch -minutes

* India MPC member Ghate:slowdown in growth in Q4 suggestive of some adverse effects of demonetisation

* India MPC member Ghate: these effects may have widened output gap, but are likely to be transient and don't merit policy response

* India MPC member Ghate: new CSO data has too many moving parts at this juncture to provide a definitive picture on output and growth trends post demonetisation. (Mumbai newsroom)