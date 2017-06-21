June 21 (Reuters) -
* India MPC member Dua: in view of mixed risks to inflation,
growth it may be best to adopt a wait and watch policy as new
data flows in - minutes
* India cenbank official Patra: the near term
inflation outlook is admittedly benign - MPC minutes
* India cenbank official Patra: divergent messages emanate
from the few data points that are available at this stage- MPC
minutes
* India cenbank official Patra: without more clarity
possible to make policy errors that can be large and costly in
medium-term- MPC minutes
* India cenbank official Patra: vote to wait and watch the
incoming data while retaining the flexibility of a neutral
stance- MPC minutes
* India MPC member Ghate: at this juncture, it would be
prudent to wait and watch -minutes
* India MPC member Ghate:slowdown in growth in Q4 suggestive
of some adverse effects of demonetisation
* India MPC member Ghate: these effects may have widened
output gap, but are likely to be transient and don't merit
policy response
* India MPC member Ghate: new CSO data has too many moving
parts at this juncture to provide a definitive picture on output
and growth trends post demonetisation.
(Mumbai newsroom)