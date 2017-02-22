BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
Feb 23 Commerce Commission of New Zealand:
* Commerce Commission of New Zealand - Commission declines clearance for Vodafone/Sky merger
* Sky Network Television says "commission had not been able to exclude the real chance that the merger would substantially lessen competition"
* Commerce Commission of New Zealand - to grant clearance, commission would need to be satisfied that proposed merger would not substantially lessen competition in any market in New Zealand
* Commerce Commission of New Zealand - "We have concerns that this (merger) could impact competiveness of key third players in these markets such as 2degrees and Vocus" Source text: (bit.ly/2lq0dyi) Further company coverage:
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage: