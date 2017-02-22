Feb 23 Commerce Commission of New Zealand:

* Commerce Commission of New Zealand - Commission declines clearance for Vodafone/Sky merger

* Sky Network Television says "commission had not been able to exclude the real chance that the merger would substantially lessen competition"

* Commerce Commission of New Zealand - to grant clearance, commission would need to be satisfied that proposed merger would not substantially lessen competition in any market in New Zealand

* Commerce Commission of New Zealand - "We have concerns that this (merger) could impact competiveness of key third players in these markets such as 2degrees and Vocus" Source text: (bit.ly/2lq0dyi) Further company coverage: