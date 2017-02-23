UPDATE 1-Russian c.bank trims key rate to 9 pct, pledges more cuts
MOSCOW, June 16 The Russian central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday, pledging more monetary policy easing this year amid a better economic outlook.
Feb 23 Commercial Facilities Co:
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 8.1 million dinars versus 8.6 million dinars year ago
* FY operating revenue 14.8 million dinars versus 15.5 million dinars year ago Source:(bit.ly/2lyn1ua) Further company coverage:
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
* Jan-May aggregate premiums income derived from PICC Health Insurance Company RMB18,063million