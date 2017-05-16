BRIEF-VersaBank announces withdrawal of preliminary prospectus
* Versabank - determined not to proceed with its previously announced public offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 5
May 16 Commercial Facilities Co:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.2 million dinars versus 1.6 million dinars year ago
* Q1 total operating revenue 3.1 million dinars versus 3.2 million dinars year ago
WARSAW, June 19 Shareholders in the Warsaw Stock Exchange approved the appointment of Marek Dietl as chief executive on Monday.
