BRIEF-Blackrock’s Turnill provides comments on disconnect between fed normalization, falling long-term rates
June 19 Blackrock’S chief investment strategist Richard Turnill
May 11 Commercial International Bank Egypt
* Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 1.73 billion versus EGP 1.29 billion year ago
* Q1 consol net interest income EGP 2.78 billion versus EGP 2.27 billion year ago
* Reports Q1 2017 consolidated revenue of EGP 3.32 billion and net income of EGP 1.73 billion
* As at end-March 2017, capital adequacy ratio 14.5 percent versus 12.7 percent year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Blackrock’S chief investment strategist Richard Turnill
MUMBAI, June 19 Pune, a city in India's western state of Maharashtra, sold $31 million in 10-year bonds on Monday, as cities in Asia's third-largest economy look to tap investors for the first time in a decade to finance infrastructure projects.
June 19 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd: