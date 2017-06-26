June 26 Commercial Metals Co

* Commercial Metals Co - On June 23, co, unit entered second amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing

* Commercial Metals Co - Amendment amends agreement to provide for a coterminous delayed draw term loan in maximum principal amount of $150.0 million

* Commercial Metals Co - Amendment also amends agreement to extend maturity date of credit agreement to June 23, 2022