BRIEF-Shutterstock to buy Flashstock Technology for about $50 mln
* Shutterstock Inc - has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Flashstock Technology Inc for approximately $50 million cash
June 26 Commercial Metals Co:
* Commercial Metals Company announces promotion of Smith to president and chief executive officer
* Commercial Metals Co says effective September 1, Barbara Smith will assume role of president and CEO of company and become member of board
* Commercial Metals Co - Joe Alvarado will continue to serve company as chief executive officer through August 31, 2017
* Commercial Metals Co - Alvarado will continue to serve as chairman of board through company's annual meeting of stockholders to be held in January 2018
* Meet Group Inc - agrees to appoint two new independent directors to Meet Group's board
* Mercury Systems Inc - units entered into an amendment no. 1 to company's credit agreement dated may 2, 2016 - sec filing