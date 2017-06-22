June 22 Commercial Metals Co:

* Commercial Metals Company reports third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings per share of $0.34

* Q3 sales $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.34 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Commercial Metals Co - "anticipate stability in key macro economic drivers that impact our business for remainder of our fiscal 2017"