a day ago
BRIEF-Commercial Metals to redeem outstanding senior notes due 2018
#Bonds News
July 28, 2017 / 8:21 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Commercial Metals to redeem outstanding senior notes due 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Commercial Metals Co

* Commercial Metals Company announces redemption of remaining outstanding 7.35% senior notes due 2018

* Commercial Metals Co - ‍plans to redeem all of its 7.35% senior notes due 2018 that remain outstanding​

* Commercial Metals Co - 2018 notes will be redeemed on August 31, 2017

* Commercial Metals Co - following expiration of tender offer, approximately $235.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 2018 notes remain outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

