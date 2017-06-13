Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
June 13 Commercial Metals Co-
* Commercial Metals Company to exit international marketing and distribution segment and signs definitive agreement to sell cmc cometals division
* Commercial Metals Co - plans to pursue a sale of its cmc cometals steel division located in irving, texas, which markets steel products
* Says cometals team will continue to operate from its current locations in U.S., China, Benelux and Russia
* Commercial Metals Co - plans to pursue a restructuring and sale of remaining trading operations located in asia and australia
* Commercial Metals-cmc cometals international sarl to sell its raw materials trading division, cmc cometals, to affiliates of carlyle group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says lock-up period for 303.8 million shares to end, trading to start on June 28
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Saudi King Salman's decision to name his son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince has reduced uncertainty about the royal succession and reduces the risk of slippage in the country's "Vision 2030" reform programme, Fitch Ratings says. However, the new crown prince has already made Saudi foreign policy less predictable and, in Fitch's view, his promotion could raise tensions with Iran further. Given Moham