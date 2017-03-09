UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
March 9 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc:
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Q4 revenue fell 18.8 percent to $150 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* Commercial vehicle group says management estimates that 2017 North American class 8 truck production will be in range of 200,000 to 220,000 units
* Says management estimates that 2017 North American class 5-7 truck production will be stable
* Says seeing strong order activity in North American truck aftermarket early in year
* In 2017, "global agriculture markets may be flattening out but are still challenged"
* Says construction markets co serves are looking positive in Europe, Asia, and North America in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly