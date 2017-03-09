March 9 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc:

* Commercial Vehicle Group announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.01

* Q4 revenue fell 18.8 percent to $150 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Commercial vehicle group says management estimates that 2017 North American class 8 truck production will be in range of 200,000 to 220,000 units

* Says management estimates that 2017 North American class 5-7 truck production will be stable

* Says seeing strong order activity in North American truck aftermarket early in year

* In 2017, "global agriculture markets may be flattening out but are still challenged"

* Says construction markets co serves are looking positive in Europe, Asia, and North America in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: