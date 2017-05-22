May 22 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd

* Gold stable (as seller), Billion High (as buyer) and Zhaolong BVI (as target co) entered into agreement

* Gold stable to dispose of and Billion High to acquire sale shares at consideration of hk$68 million

* Expected that group will recognise a gain in of approximately hk$7 million arising from disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: