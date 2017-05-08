May 9 Commonwealth Bank Of Australia

* Q3 unaudited cash earnings of approximately $2.4 billion in quarter

* "Group net interest margin slightly lower in quarter due to higher average liquids and competition effects"

* Unaudited statutory net profit of approximately $2.6 billion in quarter

* Q3 troublesome and impaired assets were slightly lower at $6.7 billion

* Group's Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) APRA ratio was 9.6% as at 31 March 2017

* Q3 total provisions at $3.7 billion

* "insurance income (in Q3) impacted by weather events during the quarter, including Cyclone Debbie" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: