Feb 23 Commscope Holding Company Inc:

* Commscope reports strong fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.61

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 sales $1.18 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.17 billion

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 to $0.54

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.90 to $3.00

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.18 to $0.22

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.66 to $1.73

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $1.1 billion to $1.15 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.0 billion to $5.15 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Commscope Holding Company Inc- board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $100 million of company's outstanding common stock

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.96, revenue view $5.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S