BRIEF-Five Oaks Investment announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
Feb 23 Communications Sales & Leasing Inc :
* Communications Sales & Leasing Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.66
* Q4 revenue $206.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $206.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.59 to $2.63
* Communications Sales & Leasing -"as we integrate Hunt and Uniti Fiber, expect to capture $2.5 million in annual run-rate cost savings within 18 months from closing" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
ZURICH, June 16 The Swiss government appears to have heeded a recommendation from the country's banking lobby for assurances that dozens of countries receiving bank data from Switzerland will use the information properly.
* Says allots NCDs worth INR 1 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t9lJcH) Further company coverage: