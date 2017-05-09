GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks buoyed by tech rebound; Dudley remarks lift Treasury yields
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Adds U.S. market close)
May 9 Community Health Systems Inc
* Community Health Systems, Inc. announces pricing of upsized tack-on offering of $900,000,000 of 6.250% senior secured notes due 2023
* Community Health Systems - Size of offering was increased by $200 million aggregate principal amount subsequent to initial announcement of offering
* Has priced a tack-on offering of its 6.250% senior secured notes due 2023 at an issue price of 101.75% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Adds U.S. market close)
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Adds European market close)
BUENOS AIRES/LONDON, June 19 Argentina has offered a 100-year bond in U.S. dollars, the finance ministry said on Monday, just over a year after the nation emerged from default.