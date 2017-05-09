May 9 Community Health Systems Inc

* Community Health Systems, Inc. announces pricing of upsized tack-on offering of $900,000,000 of 6.250% senior secured notes due 2023

* Community Health Systems - Size of offering was increased by $200 million aggregate principal amount subsequent to initial announcement of offering

* Has priced a tack-on offering of its 6.250% senior secured notes due 2023 at an issue price of 101.75%