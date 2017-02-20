UPDATE 1-Short-sellers lose as Amazon acquires Whole Foods
NEW YORK, June 16 Short-sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc saw an already bad year get worse after the grocer's shares soared on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the company.
Feb 20 Community Health Systems Inc
* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations
* Q4 loss per share $1.91 from continuing operations
* Q4 loss per share $1.99
* Q4 revenue $4.469 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.39 billion
* Q4 same store sales rose 0.5 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 income from continuing operations per share $0.30 to $1.10
* Community health systems inc sees 2017 net operating revenues less provision for bad debts $15,800 million to $16,200 million
* Sees 2017 same-store hospital annual adjusted admissions growth 0.0% to 1.5%
* Community health systems inc sees 2017 capital expenditures projected to be $625 million to $775 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Short-sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc saw an already bad year get worse after the grocer's shares soared on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the company.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly
* Dow up 0.08 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)