BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary Chapter 11 case
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
May 9 Community Health Systems Inc:
* Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces tack-on offering of $700,000,000 of 6.250 pct senior secured notes due 2023
* Community Health Systems Inc - intends to use net proceeds of offering plus available cash on hand to prepay and extinguish company's term a facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
DUBAI, June 19 Commercial banks in the Gulf are examining their books and consulting lawyers to determine their strategies if the region's diplomatic crisis eventually forces them to sell off Qatari bonds and loans.