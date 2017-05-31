May 31 Community Health Systems Inc:

* Community Health Systems Inc says on may 30, co and unit entered into a loan modification agreement

* Community Health -pursuant to agreement, scheduled termination date of borrower's existing $1.0 billion revolving credit facility extended to Jan 27, 2021

* Community Health Systems-date extended in respect of $739 million portion of commitments, aggregate commitments of extending lenders reduced to $739 million

* Community Health Systems-certain specified financial covenants consisting of maximum secured net leverage ratio, interest coverage ratio also amended