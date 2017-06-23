WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 Community Health Systems Inc:
* Community Health Systems- unit of co, units of CHS/Community Health Systems amended their existing accounts receivable securitization program
* Community Health Systems- in connection with amendment, CHS, certain CHS' units entered assignment and acceptance and seventh omnibus amendment of facility
* Community Health Systems-amendment of receivables facility to reflect assignment of certain lender commitments, to reduce size of facility to $600 million
* Community Health Systems-unless earlier terminated or subsequently extended pursuant to terms of loan agreement,receivables facility to expire Nov 13, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2tDbptv) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.