BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Community Healthcare Trust Inc
* Community Healthcare Trust Inc announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* Quarterly adjusted FFO per share $0.38
* Qtrly normalized funds from operations $0.38 per share
* Qtrly revenues $8 million versus $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd