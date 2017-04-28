BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
April 28 Community West Bancshares
* Community west bancshares earns $1.4 million in 1q17; fueled by strong loan growth of 6% over the prior quarter; increases quarterly cash dividend by 14% to $0.04 per common share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Net interest income for 1q17 was $7.8 million, which was unchanged compared to preceding quarter
* Qtrly net interest margin was 4.45%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.