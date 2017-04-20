UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 Compagnie Des Alpes SA:
* H1 revenue 460.1 million euros ($494.7 million) versus 443.7 million euros year ago
* Group expects its sales in Ski Areas Division to grow by more than 3.0 percent, EBITDA margin should be slightly higher than the guideline objective Source text: bit.ly/2oqJtpV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9307 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources