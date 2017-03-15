March 15 Compagnie des Alpes SA:

* Reduces the cost of its debt by more than 40 percent from 2017-18 and significantly increases average maturity of its debt

* Refinancing of the bond due october 2017 by the introduction of a new financing of an equivalent amount (200 million euros ($212.68 million))

* Syndicates loan (RCF – revolving credit facility) of 250 million euros amended