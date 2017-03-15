UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 Compagnie des Alpes SA:
* Reduces the cost of its debt by more than 40 percent from 2017-18 and significantly increases average maturity of its debt
* Refinancing of the bond due october 2017 by the introduction of a new financing of an equivalent amount (200 million euros ($212.68 million))
* Syndicates loan (RCF – revolving credit facility) of 250 million euros amended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9404 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources