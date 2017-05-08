UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 8 Compagnie Des Magasins Populaires Limite :
* quarter ended March 2017 group revenue 238.5 million rupees versus 221.3 million rupees year ago
* quarter ended March 2017 group loss 21.7 million rupees versus loss of 16.3 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2pX51w5 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources