BRIEF-Toyam Industries to consider establishing unit in Dubai
* Says to consider establishing unit in Dubai Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Compagnie du Cambodge SA:
* FY net profit group share EUR 54 million ($58.22 million)versus EUR 232 million year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of EUR 48 per share
* FY operating income EUR 287 million versus EUR 284 million year ago
* FY revenue EUR 2.33 billion versus EUR 2.24 billion year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9275 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Cellcom Israel Ltd as of June 5 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s4t9zc)
MUMBAI, June 15 India's current account deficit widened to $3.4 billion, or 0.6 percent of gross domestic product, in the January-March quarter from the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Thursday.