UK watchdog says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information
LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.
March 10 Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA :
* FY net profit group share of 50.4 million Swiss francs ($49.8 million), up 24.2 pct
* FY adjusted operating profit before net exceptional expenses up 7.2 pct to 85.8 million francs
* FY adjusted consolidated revenue was 870.1 million francs compared with 873.8 million francs in 2015, a rise of 0.2 pct at constant exchange rates
* Dividend of 4.50 francs per share Source text: bit.ly/2mHhiVG Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0117 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all eight bids for 26.35 billion rupees ($409.03 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.