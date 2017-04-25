April 25 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA:

* Q1 consolidated sales EUR ‍​1.74 billion versus EUR 1.28 billion year ago

* Q1 economic sales EUR ‍​2.04 billion versus EUR 1.54 billion year ago

* Says H1 revenue should be over EUR 4 billion

* Says H1 net income will increase strongly

* Says H1 operating result will reflect improvement of industrial performance and first effects of rationalisation of acquired activities