European shares rise as France stocks gain, banks, retailers rebound
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
May 4 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 10 Co Ltd :
* Says Company K Partners Limited has acquired 1 million shares of the co, and is holding 13.3 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/BNJ0mU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria's Forte Oil plans a 20 billion naira ($66 mln) share sale to institutional and high net worth investors and has applied for regulatory approval, it said on Monday.
* Future of SARB autonomy in question - analysts (Adds central bank, analysts comment)