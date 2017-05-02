CANADA STOCKS-TSX slumps as energy stocks fall with oil
* Six decliners for every advancer; energy group down 3.9 pct
May 2 COMPARE-IT NORDIC AB:
* STARTS TRADING ON AKTIETORGET ON MAY 3
* SHARE CAPITAL IS 5.35 MILLION SHARES
* SHARE PRICE IS SEK 0.10 PER SHARE
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing on Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approve a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.
* Microsoft says board amended sections of bylaws, to change quorum for meetings of board and its committees from a majority to fifty percent of members