BRIEF-Kirby Corp signs agreement to purchase inland tank barges and towboats
May 9 Videocon D2H Ltd:
* Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves Videocon D2H & Dish TV merger
* New entity will be called Dish TV Videocon Limited as announced in November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE
June 19 Teladoc Inc, the largest provider of telemedicine in the United States, said on Monday it agreed to acquire medical consultation company Best Doctors to expand its ability to offer remote treatments for complex, chronic diseases.