Britain's SSE considers venturing overseas in offshore wind
ESTORIL, Portugal, June 19 British energy supplier SSE is eyeing the offshore wind power industry for a possible first foreign investment, its chief executive said on Monday.
May 18 (Reuters) -
* Cma has decided, on information currently available to it, not to refer following merger to a phase 2 investigation under provisions of enterprise act 2002
* Cma decides not to refer completed acquisition by jd sports fashion plc of go outdoors topco limited Further company coverage:
ESTORIL, Portugal, June 19 British energy supplier SSE is eyeing the offshore wind power industry for a possible first foreign investment, its chief executive said on Monday.
* French President Macron gives boost to troubled A400M (Adds 737 MAX 10 order tally)
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Adds European market close)