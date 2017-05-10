May 10 (Reuters) -
* CMA says Capita and Vodafone face an in-depth merger
investigation, unless companies offer acceptable ways of
addressing competition concerns.
* CMA's initial investigation into merger found it could
lead to a substantial lessening of competition in supply of
wide-area paging services in UK.
* CMA says after merger, customers could face price rises
and reduced quality of coverage.
* CMA says Capita has until May 17 to offer proposals to
resolve competition concerns or face an in-depth phase 2
investigation.
(Reporting By Simon Jessop)