May 31 Compugen Ltd:

* Compugen provides update on com701 and upcoming presentations

* Compugen Ltd - ‍anticipates a delay of several months in submission of an investigational new drug application (ind) for com701​

* Compugen Ltd - ‍previously company had disclosed an expectation of IND filing for com701 in q4 of this year​

* Compugen - informed by manufacturing service provider for com701 that batch of material manufactured for co's glp toxicity studies was contaminated

* Compugen Ltd - "expect this delay may have a limited effect with respect to our on-going business development discussions for this program"

* Compugen - ‍contamination discovered during quality control procedures prior to release of affected batch and, as such, was not used in preclinical studies​

* Compugen - ‍contamination discovered during quality control procedures prior to release of affected batch and, as such, was not used in preclinical studies​