Nigerian stocks fall for second day as sentiment turns
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
May 31 Compugen Ltd:
* Compugen provides update on com701 and upcoming presentations
* Compugen Ltd - anticipates a delay of several months in submission of an investigational new drug application (ind) for com701
* Compugen Ltd - previously company had disclosed an expectation of IND filing for com701 in q4 of this year
* Compugen - informed by manufacturing service provider for com701 that batch of material manufactured for co's glp toxicity studies was contaminated
* Compugen Ltd - "expect this delay may have a limited effect with respect to our on-going business development discussions for this program"
* Compugen - contamination discovered during quality control procedures prior to release of affected batch and, as such, was not used in preclinical studies
* Compugen Ltd - contamination of com701 batch has necessitated production of a new batch of material for execution of studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
