UPDATE 1-Time Warner signs deal to develop shows for Snapchat
June 19 Time Warner Inc and Snap Inc said on Monday they had entered into an agreement to develop original shows for messaging service Snapchat over the next two years.
May 4 Compugroup Medical SE
* Says Q1 revenue 142 million euros
* This corresponds to 5 percent growth of which 3 percent is organic growth
* Operating profit (EBITDA) reached eur 30 million
* Says reaffirms full year 2017 guidance
* Group revenue is expected to be in range of eur 600 million and eur 630 million and operating profit (EBITDA) between eur 138 million and eur 150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 19 The chief Brexit negotiators of Britain and the European Union agreed on Monday that talks until October should focus on citizens rights, a financial settlement and other separation issues, with a separate dialogue on Northern Ireland, a document showed.
* PROJECTS FOR CAPITAL INCREASE WITH RETAINED INTEREST OF € 11 MILLION AND RESERVED CAPITAL INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY € 23 MILLION