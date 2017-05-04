May 4 Compugroup Medical SE

* Says Q1 revenue 142 million euros

* This corresponds to 5 percent growth of which 3 percent is organic growth

* Operating profit (EBITDA) reached eur 30 million

* Says reaffirms full year 2017 guidance

* Group revenue is expected to be in range of eur 600 million and eur 630 million and operating profit (EBITDA) between eur 138 million and eur 150 million