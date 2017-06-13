BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
June 13 Compulab Ltd
* Compulab Ltd files for U.S. IPO of up to $23.0 million of ordinary shares - sec filing
* Compulab Ltd says have applied for listing of ordinary shares on the NASDAQ capital market under the symbol “CPUL"
* Compulab Ltd says Maxim Group LLC underwriting the IPO
* Compulab Ltd - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text : bit.ly/2sl7nrv
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
June 21 Altice USA Inc, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.
* Vencore Holding Corp files for IPO of upto $250 million - sec filing