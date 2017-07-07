July 7 Compumedics Ltd:

* Unaudited group FY17 EBITDA is expected to be between $2.1 million and $3.6 million before $1.6 million of one- off restructuring costs

* Restructuring activities in core capital equipment business resulted in lower than expected sales for twelve months to 30 June 2017 of about $33 mln

* "Expects us business to contribute strongly to overall group performance in FY18"

* "Company expects to remain cash flow positive" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: