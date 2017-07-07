BRIEF-Low Mei Chiek reports 14.80 pct passive stake in Moxian Inc as of June 26
* Low Mei Chiek reports 14.80 percent passive stake in Moxian inc as of June 26 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2uTMl1n) Further company coverage:
July 7 Compumedics Ltd:
* Unaudited group FY17 EBITDA is expected to be between $2.1 million and $3.6 million before $1.6 million of one- off restructuring costs
* Restructuring activities in core capital equipment business resulted in lower than expected sales for twelve months to 30 June 2017 of about $33 mln
* "Expects us business to contribute strongly to overall group performance in FY18"
* "Company expects to remain cash flow positive" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Light Asset Management Reports 10.3 Pct Passive Stake In Harvard Bioscience Inc As of june 30 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seattle genetics inc reports a 8.2 percent stake in immunomedics inc as of June 29, 2017 - sec filing