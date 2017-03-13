BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 13 Computacenter Plc
* Total dividend up 3.7 percent to 22.2 penceper share
* FY adjusted pretax profit 86.4 million pounds versus 86.9 million pounds in 2015
* Expect UK to see modest improvements due to professional services and supply chain helping overall performance
* Group's adjusted revenues decreased by 0.5 per cent in constant currency to £3,245.4 million
* Proposes final dividend of 15.0 pence per share; interim dividend paid on 14 october 2016 was 7.2 pence per share
* FY german business total revenue increased by 3.1 per cent on a constant currency basis to eur 1,702.6 million
* FY total revenue for french business declined in constant currency by 9.7 per cent to eur 495.0 million
* FY adjusted revenue in UK business declined by 1.1 per cent to £1,391.7 million
* During December and January, conducted an external evaluation of board and its committees
* Agreed on series of actions to improve efficiency, by having a more focused approach to information provided to board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans