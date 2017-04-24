GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as techs extend selloff; dollar gains
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening
April 24 Computacenter
* Improved outlook for full year
* Group's performance for 2017 as a whole will exceed current market expectations
* Group revenue for Q1 has increased by 16 percent on an as reported basis and by 9 percent in constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
LONDON, June 15 Sterling surged to its highest in a week against the euro on Thursday after as many as three members of the Bank of England's policy committee surprised financial markets by voting for a rise in interest rates.
LONDON, June 15 A Roche breast cancer drug at the centre of a prolonged pricing row in Britain will now be paid for routinely, following a discount deal between the company and the National Health Service (NHS).