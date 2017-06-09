American Airlines says Qatar Airways interested in buying 10 pct stake
June 22 American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday Qatar Airways had expressed interest in buying a 10 percent stake in the U.S. airline.
June 9 Comscore Inc
* Comscore appoints five new members to its board of directors
* New appointments include Lisa Gersh, Mark Harris, Jacques Kerrest, Joshua Peirez And Susan Riley
* Appointments increase total number of Comscore directors from seven to twelve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clearford announces results of shareholder vote and new strategic acquisition business plan
* Goeasy ltd says as at june 13, 2017, goeasy had 13.4 million common shares issued and outstanding