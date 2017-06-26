June 26 Comstock Mining Inc
* Comstock Mining announces early payment on debt
service; updates strategic plan and strategic activities
* Comstock Mining Inc - Company plans to pay off debenture
from monetization of its non-mining properties positioned on
highway 50
* Comstock Mining Inc - Interest payment is due on July 1,
2017, but was paid on June 23, 2017.
* Comstock Mining Inc - Made its regularly scheduled
interest payment to GF Comstock 2 LP under its debenture one
week early
* Comstock Mining Inc - Expect to announce the ventures as
soon as they are completed, and certainly during Q2 reporting
process, if not sooner
* Comstock Mining Inc - Also in final stages of finalizing
two joint ventures that will enhance liquidity, accelerate
mining activities
