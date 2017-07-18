FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 11:06 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Comstock Mining says metallurgical yield testing exceeds expectations 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Comstock Mining Inc:

* Comstock Mining metallurgical yield testing exceeds expectations both cycladex and cyanide yield higher and faster metal returns

* Comstock Mining Inc - advancing dayton resource area to full feasibility, with expectations for a production ready mine plan within next two years



* Comstock Mining Inc - in final stages of two joint ventures expect to announce ventures likely during q2 reporting process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

