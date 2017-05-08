BRIEF-Safran says GECAS places $2.9 bln order for CFM LEAP-1A engines
* ANNOUNCED A FIRM ORDER FOR 200 CFM INTERNATIONAL LEAP-1A ENGINES TO POWER NEW AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT
May 8 Comtech Telecommunications Corp:
* Comtech awarded $4.2 million contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals
* Unit has been awarded a five-year, firm fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract
* Contract is in addition to previously announced $42.7 million contract to provide sustainment support for BFT-1 program
* Contract has a single five (5)-year base period from April 20, 2017 through April 19, 2022
* Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new chief financial officer
* Increases quarterly dividend by 14.3 percent to $0.20 per share